Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for Brendan Santo continues, with a lower water level in the Red Cedar river now making it easier for search teams to operate.

Police say Santo was visiting friends at Michigan State University on Friday, Oct. 29 and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight. At the time, he was walking on campus and there is no indication he left the East Lansing area. Santo’s vehicle remains in the last location it was parked.

To enhance their search efforts, MSU Police have called on Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to aid in their search on foot, be helicopter, by drone and boat. Extensive efforts were made to locate Santo in the Red Cedar river, but high water levels have made that difficult.

Now, with the water level lower by three feet, police are hopeful that search will go easier.

Efforts to locate Santo have included a reward for information leading to his discovery. Money continues to be donated to this fund in order to encourage people to share what they know. Currently the reward is at more than $17 thousand, according to MSU Police’s Chris Rozman.

However, although hundreds of tips have been received, neither Santo nor any of his personal property have been found. Police are working with people in charge of buildings and utilities on campus to search basements and steam tunnels.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.