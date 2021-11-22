Advertisement

Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) grabs a rebound from Michigan forward Terrance Williams II...
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) grabs a rebound from Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Arizona won the game 80-62. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(Sam Morris | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Christian Koloko had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan on Sunday in the Roman Main Event.

Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance.

Michigan (4-2) couldn’t get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from 3.

Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

East Lansing Police investigate the death of a Michigan State University student.
ELPD investigating death of MSU student
More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and...
More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Michigan State Police
Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home
Students rally at the Capitol.
Michigan students rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at colleges

Latest News

NCAA Baseball
Couple of Baseball Trades Monday
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, talks with home plate umpire David Rackley after Ian...
Red Sox Bringing Cora Back in 2022
Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz's father said he was out of surgery and in stable...
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Hall of Fame ballot
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State meet in Battle 4 Atlantis