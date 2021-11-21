Advertisement

More schools take holiday week off as illnesses climb

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELK RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - More Michigan schools are shutting down for the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving staff and families an opportunity to recover from illness, including COVID-19.

The decisions come as the state on Friday continued to post the worst new case rate in the U.S., according to federal health statistics.

In northern Michigan, Kingsley, Elk Rapids and Kalkaska schools added Monday and Tuesday to the holiday break, The Record-Eagle reported.

“When we return to school Monday, November 29, all currently positive cases and close contacts will be out of quarantine requirements and may return to school,” Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown said.

Elk Rapids was conducting over 100 rapid tests for COVID-19 but has run out of supplies, Brown said.

The Kalkaska district said its schools would undergo a “thorough, deep cleaning” during the break.

Schools also need to keep an eye on attendance. Schools need to have 75% of students in class to count as an official day. Kingsley was at the minimum last Monday.

