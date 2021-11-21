Advertisement

Michigan’s winter focus of ads aimed at shoppers, travelers

Pure Michigan is marketing the state’s upcoming winter season in an advertising campaign running in key regional and state markets.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Pure Michigan is marketing the state’s upcoming winter season in an advertising campaign running in key regional and state markets.

The Still Pure Michigan campaign is expected to run through the end of February and use broadcast and connected television, online video and digital ads, and social media, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. said.

Much of the focus of the tourism and marketing campaign will be on travel and shopping.

Advertising spots will run in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Traverse City, Cadillac, Marquette and Alpena. They also will be seen in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.

This year’s total winter advertising budget tops $3 million.

The launch of the Pure Michigan campaign comes just ahead of the opening of many of Michigan’s ski resorts for the year, according to the MEDC.

“As winter approaches, adventure awaits us in the form of downhill skiing, fat-tire biking or snowshoeing epic backcountry landscapes,” Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz said.

