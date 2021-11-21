Man accused of killing grandparents at Oceola Township home

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man is accused of killing his grandparents at their Oceola Township home.

Early on Friday, Nov. 19, Michigan State Police from the Brighton post responded to 1263 Maple Leaf Lane for an active threat complaint. According to MSP when troopers arrived on scene, they found 22-year-old Chance Raymond Hallam on the phone with 911 who told officers he was involved in the complaint.

Upon investigation, police found the two homeowners, both in their 70′s, dead inside the house.

The couple was later identified as 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and 79-year-old Joan Dormanen. According to police Hallam is the grandson of the victims.

Police arrested Hallam following investigation and was arraigned on two counts of open murder. He is being held without bond.

