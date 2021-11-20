Advertisement

Watch: State Christmas Tree lights up Lansing

Annual event expected to draw thousands to the Capital Area
By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tens of thousands of people were in Lansing Friday for this year’s Silver Bells in the City event and the lighting of the State Christmas Tree.

The State Christmas Tree lighting took place at 7:30 p.m. It can be watched in the video above.

The annual Silver Bells in the City event was scaled back in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this year it returns brighter than ever.

The Electric Light Parade kicked off at 6 p.m. with more than 60 illuminated floats and several high school marching bands.

There will be road closures in the Capital Area due to the event. A full list of all the closures can be found here.

Related: Getting to Silver Bells in the City is easy with CATA.

The Lansing Police Department announced the city will have free parking in the following locations after 5 p.m.:

  • All City of Lansing owned parking ramps
  • The State of Michigan Roosevelt Parking Ramp
  • The State of Michigan lots behind the Hall of Justice (off of Ottawa and Allegan Streets)
  • The Lewis Cass lot off of Kalamazoo Street
  • The lots south of the Michigan Historical Museum (off of Kalamazoo Street)

The entire first level of the North Grand Ramp will be reserved for handicap parking only.

There are no fireworks this year, but a firefly drone show will take place instead.

More information on Silver Bells in the City can be found on its official website here.

