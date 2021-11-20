Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Christmas Tree lit up in Lansing Friday evening, marking the start of the winter holiday season.

It was a spectacular night of lights, parades and Christmas cheer.

Silver Bells in the City returned to Downtown Lansing after scaling back the event in 2020. Thousands of people gathered for Lansing’s biggest holiday celebration.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Haylie Lewis. “I’m excited to see all of the lights and all of the parade floats and all that stuff.”

While Lewis was excited to see the glitz of the parade, Anna Konieczni was excited to see the drone light show.

“I thought the drones at the Olympics were cool how they could make almost a story in the sky,” Konieczni said. “I thought that was cool.”

“I think it’s exciting to be out with people celebrating again. Last year was very closed off and you couldn’t see family. It’s nice to be back with everybody,” said Maggie west. “I feel like it’s a breath of fresh air. It’s nice to be back! You know you missed it. Now it just feels like 10 times more exciting and seeing even the lights is fun.”

