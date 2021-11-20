Advertisement

Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing

Thousands visited Lansing Friday night
By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Christmas Tree lit up in Lansing Friday evening, marking the start of the winter holiday season.

Watch: State Christmas Tree lights up Lansing

It was a spectacular night of lights, parades and Christmas cheer.

Silver Bells in the City returned to Downtown Lansing after scaling back the event in 2020. Thousands of people gathered for Lansing’s biggest holiday celebration.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Haylie Lewis. “I’m excited to see all of the lights and all of the parade floats and all that stuff.”

While Lewis was excited to see the glitz of the parade, Anna Konieczni was excited to see the drone light show.

“I thought the drones at the Olympics were cool how they could make almost a story in the sky,” Konieczni said. “I thought that was cool.”

“I think it’s exciting to be out with people celebrating again. Last year was very closed off and you couldn’t see family. It’s nice to be back with everybody,” said Maggie west. “I feel like it’s a breath of fresh air. It’s nice to be back! You know you missed it. Now it just feels like 10 times more exciting and seeing even the lights is fun.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson after taking year off due to pandemic
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing
Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-homicide in Livingston County on Nov. 19....
22-year-old man arrested in connection with double-homicide in Oceola Township