Michigan woman pleads guilty to second degree murder in fatal stabbing at Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Reservation

Stabbing took place on the Isabella Reservation in Isabella County
Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert faces life in prison.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert, 21, pled guilty Wednesday to second degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Reservation.

According to authorities, Gilbert went to the victim’s residence in November 2020 and intentionally stabbed her, which severed her femoral artery. Police said the victim bled to death.

The stabbing took place on the Isabella Reservation. Authorities said the victim was a Native American woman and Gilbert is not.

Gilbert is expected to return to court for sentencing March 3. She could be sentenced to life in prison.

