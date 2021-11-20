Advertisement

ELPD investigating death of MSU student

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating the death of a Michigan State University student.

According to ELPD, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report on Stoddard Ave of four individuals were found passed out. One was unresponsive and not breathing.

When police arrived with medical personnel, they performed CPR and provided medical treatment, however they were unable to revive the student and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ingham County Medical Examiner.

Investigators say preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased is an MSU student, and that alcohol consumption could play a factor in the incident. Police did not give the identity of the student.

The other three individuals were transported to Sparrow Hospital for further medical attention.

Authorities say an autopsy was ordered and is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

Police expect more updates to come out next week.

