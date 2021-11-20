East Lansing seeks resident volunteers to serve on boards, commissions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of East Lansing are looking for volunteers to serve on advisory boards and commissions.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon. Community members who are interested in serving through active civic engagement are urged to apply.

City officials said the following board and commissions have current and upcoming vacancies that need to be filled:

Building Authority

Commission on the Environment

Downtown Management Board

Historic District Commission

Housing Commission

Human Rights Commission

Planning Commission

Transportation Commission

University Student Commission

Zoning Board of Appeals

The city said most boards and commissions meet monthly and do not require prior experience.

Community members are encouraged to apply for a board or commission even if there isn’t a vacancy, as city officials said applications are kept on file to fill vacancies when they occur.

To apply, visit the city of East Lansing’s official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.