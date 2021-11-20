Advertisement

East Lansing seeks resident volunteers to serve on boards, commissions

Community members are encouraged to apply for a board or commission even if there isn’t a vacancy
The city said most boards and commissions meet monthly and do not require prior experience.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of East Lansing are looking for volunteers to serve on advisory boards and commissions.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon. Community members who are interested in serving through active civic engagement are urged to apply.

City officials said the following board and commissions have current and upcoming vacancies that need to be filled:

  • Building Authority
  • Commission on the Environment
  • Downtown Management Board
  • Historic District Commission
  • Housing Commission
  • Human Rights Commission
  • Planning Commission
  • Transportation Commission
  • University Student Commission
  • Zoning Board of Appeals

Community members are encouraged to apply for a board or commission even if there isn’t a vacancy, as city officials said applications are kept on file to fill vacancies when they occur.

To apply, visit the city of East Lansing’s official website here.

