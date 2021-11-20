Advertisement

Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson after taking year off due to pandemic

Jackson celebrates its 30th annual Christmas parade
By Alynne Welch and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After holding off in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Downtown Jackson Christmas parade returned Friday.

Read: Downtown Jackson hosting Christmas Parade, rain or shine

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to celebrate the holidays again,” said Jim Francis.

Friday marked the 30th annual Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade. The community is happy to be enjoying the holidays together again.

As each float drove by, children stared excitedly for the holiday season to come. People filled the streets and sidewalks.

“We’re pretty excited about it. We’re just here to help promote the community, make a difference and hopefully bring some people downtown and create a little enthusiasm,” Francis said.

Jennifer Kinstle believes after the past 19 months, the Jackson Christmas Parade is exactly what the community needed.

“It’s so exciting to be normal again,” Kinstle said.

She said she’s happy to give back to her community by the event.

“It’s great. It brings everybody together,” Kinstle said. “I’ve taken my kids to the parade, but to be inside the parade and to hand out candy to the kids and all of that it, I think it’s great to bring our community together. That’s what we need.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
The annual Silver Bells in the City event was scaled back in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this...
Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing
Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing
Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-homicide in Livingston County on Nov. 19....
22-year-old man arrested in connection with double-homicide in Oceola Township