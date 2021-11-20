Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson after taking year off due to pandemic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After holding off in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Downtown Jackson Christmas parade returned Friday.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to celebrate the holidays again,” said Jim Francis.

Friday marked the 30th annual Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade. The community is happy to be enjoying the holidays together again.

As each float drove by, children stared excitedly for the holiday season to come. People filled the streets and sidewalks.

“We’re pretty excited about it. We’re just here to help promote the community, make a difference and hopefully bring some people downtown and create a little enthusiasm,” Francis said.

Jennifer Kinstle believes after the past 19 months, the Jackson Christmas Parade is exactly what the community needed.

“It’s so exciting to be normal again,” Kinstle said.

She said she’s happy to give back to her community by the event.

“It’s great. It brings everybody together,” Kinstle said. “I’ve taken my kids to the parade, but to be inside the parade and to hand out candy to the kids and all of that it, I think it’s great to bring our community together. That’s what we need.”

