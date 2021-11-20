Advertisement

22-year-old man arrested in connection with double-homicide in Oceola Township

Investigation is ongoing
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-homicide in Livingston County on Nov. 19....
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-homicide in Livingston County on Nov. 19. 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man was taken into custody by Michigan State Police troopers Friday in connection with a double-homicide in Oceola Township.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to a home on Maple Leaf Road, just south of Highland Road, in response to a 911 call for an active threat Friday at about 7:15 a.m. Police said when they arrived, a 22-year-old man who lived at the residence exited the home and told troopers he was involved in the complaint.

Troopers said they found two dead people inside the home that they identified as the homeowners, 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and 79-year-old Joan Dormanen.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody.

Further details were not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

State Christmas Tree lights up Lansing
State Christmas Tree lights up Lansing
Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert faces life in prison.
Michigan woman pleads guilty to second degree murder in fatal stabbing at Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Reservation
State Christmas Tree lights up Lansing
Watch: State Christmas Tree lights up Lansing
The city said most boards and commissions meet monthly and do not require prior experience.
East Lansing seeks resident volunteers to serve on boards, commissions