22-year-old man arrested in connection with double-homicide in Oceola Township

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man was taken into custody by Michigan State Police troopers Friday in connection with a double-homicide in Oceola Township.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to a home on Maple Leaf Road, just south of Highland Road, in response to a 911 call for an active threat Friday at about 7:15 a.m. Police said when they arrived, a 22-year-old man who lived at the residence exited the home and told troopers he was involved in the complaint.

Troopers said they found two dead people inside the home that they identified as the homeowners, 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and 79-year-old Joan Dormanen.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody.

Further details were not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

