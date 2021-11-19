Advertisement

Toyota recalls over 227,000 Camry sedans

The recall covers certain midsize sedans from 2018 and 2019.
Toyota is recalling more than 227,000 Camry sedans in the US over an error in the brake system.
Toyota is recalling more than 227,000 Camry sedans in the US over an error in the brake system.(KTUU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST
Toyota is recalling more than 227,000 Camry sedans in the US over an error in the brake system.

The recall covers certain midsize sedans from 2018 and 2019.

Toyota says some brake system components can wear prematurely. Non-power-assisted braking will remain functional. However, a sudden loss of power braking assist while driving could increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota dealers will make the necessary repairs. Owners will be notified by mid-January.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall, visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

