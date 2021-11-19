Silver Bells in the City returns Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is back in Lansing. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the big holiday kickoff celebration returns to downtown Friday night.

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the event. There will be some road closures if you are headed down. A map of those closures can be found below.

Capitol Avenue and Washington Avenue are the main roads that are going to be closed. The city is offering free parking in the Lansing-owned ramps throughout the area.

The two main events are the state Christmas tree lighting and the parade. The parade is rolling out at 6:00 a.m. with the tree lighting happening around 7:30 p.m.

There will be no fireworks this year, due to ongoing construction on the Capitol. Instead, a firefly drone show that can be seen up to three miles away will take place.

All these big events are back again this year and organizers say they are excited to have everyone back downtown.

“I think that’s so important as we continue to get through these challenging times,” said Mindy Biladeau, interim Vice President of Sales for the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA). “Because we are not out of the pandemic yet, but we are moving forward in a more positive direction for everybody, and I think this helps bring joy and hope and comfort to so many.”

If you are heading down to the parade you’re going to want to get there early. News 10 will have coverage throughout the day both on-air, on our Facebook page, and on WILX.com.

Map of Silver Bells in the City 2021, including road closures and parking. (Silver Bells in the City)

