Schools Rule: Wilson Talent Center students’ powerful gift

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s official the season of giving back and some students at the Wilson Talent Center are teaching their classmates about one of the most powerful presents of all.

When Janayia Edwards and Kristine Li signed up for classes this year, they had no idea that soon, they’d be the ones teaching their classmates.

Through the organization Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), students at the Wilson Talent Center are learning while teaching their classmates about organ donation.

All it took was a little inspiration before they started making a difference.

“We had two guest speakers from Gift of Life Michigan and one of them was a donor recipient,” Edwards said. “Their story really touched us, so we decided to spread awareness on organ and tissue donation.”

Students involved in HOSA spent hours educating their classmates on the importance of organ donation. They’re doing it through projects, competitions and philanthropy.

Some students plan to take what they’ve learned into a career in health care.

“The students at Wilson Talent Center can go into many different areas,” Li said. “Like medical assisting, PCT, or athletics and anyone can be involved in HOSA -- not just competitive events. You can also volunteer and do good deeds.”

Teacher Daryn Baker said the program also brings students together for a great cause.

“It allows our students the opportunity to share their common interests in health care, to develop and apply leadership capabilities,” Baker said. “And also to begin through servant leadership, to be positive contributors to their communities.”

Sometimes educating is the biggest difference someone can make.

“I just want to make a difference,” Edwards said. “I want to help save lives.”

