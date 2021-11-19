Advertisement

Schools Rule: Wilson Talent Center students’ powerful gift

By Claudia Sella
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s official the season of giving back and some students at the Wilson Talent Center are teaching their classmates about one of the most powerful presents of all.

When Janayia Edwards and Kristine Li signed up for classes this year, they had no idea that soon, they’d be the ones teaching their classmates.

Through the organization Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), students at the Wilson Talent Center are learning while teaching their classmates about organ donation.

All it took was a little inspiration before they started making a difference.

“We had two guest speakers from Gift of Life Michigan and one of them was a donor recipient,” Edwards said. “Their story really touched us, so we decided to spread awareness on organ and tissue donation.”

Students involved in HOSA spent hours educating their classmates on the importance of organ donation. They’re doing it through projects, competitions and philanthropy.

Some students plan to take what they’ve learned into a career in health care.

“The students at Wilson Talent Center can go into many different areas,” Li said. “Like medical assisting, PCT, or athletics and anyone can be involved in HOSA -- not just competitive events. You can also volunteer and do good deeds.”

Teacher Daryn Baker said the program also brings students together for a great cause.

“It allows our students the opportunity to share their common interests in health care, to develop and apply leadership capabilities,” Baker said. “And also to begin through servant leadership, to be positive contributors to their communities.”

Sometimes educating is the biggest difference someone can make.

“I just want to make a difference,” Edwards said. “I want to help save lives.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

The stadium could soon be named after former coach and Korean War veteran Gilberto Sauceda.
Lansing Eastern High School football stadium could honor late coach with new name
The lost day might require an additional school day in June.
Waverly Community Schools to close Friday due to district-wide staff shortages
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
Michigan State University to release app to help with campus security, student safety
Space is limited and school officials urge people to register for the event ahead of time.
Lansing Community College event aims to put more people of color in tech jobs