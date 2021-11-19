Results of recent Boots on the Playground telethon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 is pleased to announce the results of a recent footwear and fundraising drive. Generous viewers donated 117 pairs of new and gently used shoes and boots and donated more than $17,000 to help the mid-Michigan non-profit organization Footprints of Michigan’s Boots on the Playground program.

The mission of Boots on the Playground is to “help students who need winter boots have warm happy feet while attending school.” The goal was to raise $10,000 to purchase 500 pairs of boots to be distributed to students in need as winter approaches.

News 10 selected Boots on the Playground as its November Make an Impact beneficiary. Make an Impact is designed to raise awareness, raise funds, or collect supplies for one community organization each month by dedicating the full power of the television station and digital properties to make a real difference. Each month’s campaign ends with an extensive one-day blitz including a telethon from the News 10 Call Center.

November’s sponsors Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing and Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood generously contributed financial support and volunteers, and Feldman Chevrolet served as a collection point for shoes and boots.

Footprints of Michigan and Feldman volunteers answered phones during the Friday, November 19th telethon where dozens of local individuals and businesses called in donations, including several donations over $1,000. “It was exciting to see all the phones ringing at once, and the volunteers loved talking with all the generous donors.” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark, “We hit the $10,000 goal, and the phones kept ringing, ultimately ending with donations of $17,250.” These funds will be used to purchase 862 pairs of boots for students in need this winter.

Smiling as he walked out of the News 10 studio at the end of the telethon, Footprints of Michigan Executive Director Geronimo Lerma III said “We can’t believe we hit our fundraising goal in just one day! Now we can stop worrying about raising money and start buying boots and giving them to the kids who need them.”

Footprints of Michigan is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization providing new and gently used footwear year-round to those in need, especially veterans, children, and those who are homeless. Donations can be dropped off at 3300 West Main Street, Lansing MI, or www.footprintsofmichigan.org.

If your business would like to sponsor a future News 10 Make an Impact event, please contact sales@wilx.com. If your organization would like to be considered as a beneficiary, please contact News 10 Marketing Director Jennifer.Watkins@wilx.com.

