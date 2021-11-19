Advertisement

In My View: MSU basketball can be better than its ranking

There seems to be balance and depth.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has only played three games, but I think this is a team that could be much better than its preseason ranking of sixth place in the Big Ten.

There seems to be balance and depth and that’s the symbol of a successful Tom Izzo coached team.

If the Spartans stay relatively healthy and continue to improve, I think this is a team that could be amongst the Big Ten’s elite before the season ends.

