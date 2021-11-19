In My View: MSU basketball can be better than its ranking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has only played three games, but I think this is a team that could be much better than its preseason ranking of sixth place in the Big Ten.

There seems to be balance and depth and that’s the symbol of a successful Tom Izzo coached team.

If the Spartans stay relatively healthy and continue to improve, I think this is a team that could be amongst the Big Ten’s elite before the season ends.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.