MSU Women Defeat Bryant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team completed a four game homestand Friday with a 100-60 victory over Bryant College. MSU won all four games easily and now head to New York City to face Fordham at 2pm Sunday and then stick around to play Brooklyn St. Francis next Tuesday. With Friday’s win MSU coach Suzy Merchant recorded her 300th victory as the Spartans’ coach and 501st overall in her career that includes two other college stops.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.