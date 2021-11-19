Advertisement

MSU Women Defeat Bryant

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team completed a four game homestand Friday with a 100-60 victory over Bryant College. MSU won all four games easily and now head to New York City to face Fordham at 2pm Sunday and then stick around to play Brooklyn St. Francis next Tuesday. With Friday’s win MSU coach Suzy Merchant recorded her 300th victory as the Spartans’ coach and 501st overall in her career that includes two other college stops.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Mets Name General Manager
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Baseball Names Its MVPs
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
Lions Likely to Start Boyle at Cleveland
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Schedule Announced