MSU Baseball Schedule Announced

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is scheduled for 56 regular season baseball games next season, so says the 2022 schedule released Thursday. The Spartans open February 18th at Nevada Las Vegas with a four game series. There are 21 home games scheduled including two in mid April against Michigan. The Crosstown Showdown with the Lansing Lugnuts is scheduled for April 6th at Jackson Field. Michigan State’s first home games are scheduled for March 18-20, three games against Houston Baptist. There are four Big Ten home week end series. The Big Ten tournament is set for May 25-29 in Omaha, Nebraska.

