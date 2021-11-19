Advertisement

Mets Name General Manager

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith, left, celebrate after scoring on a double by Pete Alonso during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have finally found a general manager. They completed a drawn-out search by hiring Billy Eppler. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets following a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks. Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the 16th general manager in Mets history and their fifth head of baseball operations in 13 tumultuous months. He will be introduced by the team today via Zoom.

