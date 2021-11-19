Meridian Township police seek 2 women in multiple thefts across Michigan

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help identifying two women believed to be responsible for several thefts across Michigan.

Meridian Township has seen a number of theft-related crimes recently. Police captain Rick Grillo said thefts tend to be on rise during the winter holiday season.

“There are more people in the stores and sometimes that can divide the attention of the loss prevention workers there. We do see a little bit of an uptick in these types of incidents,” Grillo said. “Generally towards the end of the year, people are going and taking things for a variety of reasons.”

The most recent crime was committed by two women who took high-end items from a department store. Police said Meridian Township hasn’t been their only stop.

“They match the description of two females that have been doing the same exact thing throughout the state,” Grillo said.

But it’s the process of stealing those items which makes them skilled shoplifters.

“They brought in bags to that particular store and had them hidden inside their purses. They took several pieces of high-end merchandise, removed the security tethers that were on the property using a special tool, and put the merchandise inside those plastic bags that they had brought in with them,” Grillo said.

Police said the employees of the department store do not want to have the store be named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (Reference Case 21-4376).

