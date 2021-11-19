Advertisement

MDHHS: Protecting yourself from COVID-19 during the holidays

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian (Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan), Dr. Darryl Elmouchi from Spectrum Health, and other leaders will provide an update on COVID numbers and how people can best protect themselves heading into the holidays.

