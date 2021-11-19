Lions Likely to Start Boyle at Cleveland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are exected to start Tim Boyle at quarterback for Sunday’s 1pm game at Cleveland against the Browns. Normal starter Jared Goff has not practiced all week because of an injury suffered at Pittsburgh last Sunday, although he finished the game in a 16-16 tie. David Blough presumably would back up Boyle. The Lions are 0-8-1 and the Browns are 5-5 coming off a 45-7 loss at New England. The Lions then host the Chicago Bears in their traditional Thanksgiving Day game next Thursday.

