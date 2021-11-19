Advertisement

Lions Likely to Start Boyle at Cleveland

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(Kevork Djansezian | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are exected to start Tim Boyle at quarterback for Sunday’s 1pm game at Cleveland against the Browns. Normal starter Jared Goff has not practiced all week because of an injury suffered at Pittsburgh last Sunday, although he finished the game in a 16-16 tie. David Blough presumably would back up Boyle. The Lions are 0-8-1 and the Browns are 5-5 coming off a 45-7 loss at New England. The Lions then host the Chicago Bears in their traditional Thanksgiving Day game next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Mets Name General Manager
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Baseball Names Its MVPs
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Defeat Bryant
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Schedule Announced