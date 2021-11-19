Lansing Eastern High School football stadium could honor late coach with new name

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The football stadium at Lansing Eastern High School could get a name change if the Lansing School Board passes a new proposal.

The stadium could soon be named after former coach and Korean War veteran Gilberto Sauceda, who taught and coached at Lansing Eastern from 1979 until his retirement in 1993.

He died in 2018 at the age of 86.

Sauceda was named Coach of the Year in 1984 and eventually became a member of the Michigan High School Football Association’s Hall of Fame.

More information on Eastern High School can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.