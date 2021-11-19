Historic Owosso building learns its fate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former casket company building in Owosso has learned its fate. The building on Elm Street will soon meet the wrecking ball, after a judge’s decision to allow the city to demolish it.

The city manager told News 10 the move was in the best interest of the city, saying that because the building’s roof collapsed, it was dangerous.

“The roof caved in some time ago, a couple of months. and we’ve been working diligently in that time to alleviate what is a danger to the public,” Nathan Henne, Owosso City Manager. “We’re certainly happy that Judge Stewart did finally agree that the city needs to do this, and we’re going to proceed as soon as we can.”

The city says it will cost around $240,000 to tear it down. That money will come from the general fund.

Previously, a developer in the area tried to save the building but never supplied a certified plan.

