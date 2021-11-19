Free tampons coming to Ann Arbor restrooms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Free menstrual products will be mandatory in public restrooms in Ann Arbor.

The ordinance was approved unanimously this week by the city council and will kick in on Jan. 1.

All public restrooms in Ann Arbor, including in bars and restaurants, must offer tampons and menstrual pads. Violations can result in a $100 ticket.

One council member says the ordinance will apply to men’s restrooms, as well.

