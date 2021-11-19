Advertisement

Financial Friday tips with Modern Woodmen of America

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the chance to talk about the monetary benefits of cash value life insurance with Chaz King, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America. Chaz explained that some of those benefits include the fact that it’s completely tax-free. Plus, it can help replace lost wages, help to replace lost benefits, such as Social Security or pension benefits and more.

A Modern Woodmen of America financial representative is ready to meet with you, your family, or business to go over your needs, goals and wants to formulate a plan to help you reach your financial goals.

