Downtown Jackson hosts 30th Annual Christmas Parade

‘I think it’s great to bring our community together. That’s what we need.’
By Alynne Welch
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not just a holiday celebration in Jackson -- it’s also an anniversary party.

The 30th annual Jackson Christmas Parade took place Friday evening. Residents filled the streets and sidewalks, excited to celebrate the holidays as a community again.

“It’s great. It brings everybody together,” said Jennifer Kinstle, director of operations for Excel Staffing. “I’ve taken my kids to the parade, but to be inside the parade and to hand out candy to the kids and all of that it, I think it’s great to bring our community together. That’s what we need.”

