Downtown Jackson hosts 30th Annual Christmas Parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not just a holiday celebration in Jackson -- it’s also an anniversary party.

Read: Downtown Jackson hosting Christmas Parade, rain or shine

The 30th annual Jackson Christmas Parade took place Friday evening. Residents filled the streets and sidewalks, excited to celebrate the holidays as a community again.

“It’s great. It brings everybody together,” said Jennifer Kinstle, director of operations for Excel Staffing. “I’ve taken my kids to the parade, but to be inside the parade and to hand out candy to the kids and all of that it, I think it’s great to bring our community together. That’s what we need.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.