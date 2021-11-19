Downtown Jackson hosting Christmas Parade, rain or shine

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its Christmas parade Friday at 6 p.m.

Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson. The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say they are happy to be back and expect a lot of people to share that excitement with them.

“They’ll be upwards of 20,000 people downtown taking this in,” said Ed Hatfield, chair of the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade. “There are hundreds of entries, there will be over a thousand people that will walk in the parade with a different organization.”

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Traditions” and kicks off on Michigan Avenue, rain or shine.

News 10 will be at both Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City and the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade and have full coverage during our ninety-minute news block beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.