Downtown Jackson hosting Christmas Parade, rain or shine

Organizers say they are happy to be back and expect a lot of people to share that excitement with them.
Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade
Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade(pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its Christmas parade Friday at 6 p.m.

Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson. The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“They’ll be upwards of 20,000 people downtown taking this in,” said Ed Hatfield, chair of the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade. “There are hundreds of entries, there will be over a thousand people that will walk in the parade with a different organization.”

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Traditions” and kicks off on Michigan Avenue, rain or shine.

News 10 will be at both Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City and the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade and have full coverage during our ninety-minute news block beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

