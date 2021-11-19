Advertisement

Charlotte will pilot new testing program

Everyone enrolled receives one kit containing two tests.
Charlotte is the state's first pilot school district for "MI Backpack Home Tests."
Charlotte is the state's first pilot school district for "MI Backpack Home Tests."(WAVE)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a new COVID-19 testing program for schools, and it’s kicking off in Charlotte.

Charlotte is the state’s first pilot school district for “MI Backpack Home Tests.”

The program gives take-home COVID-19 test kits to students, parents, and teachers as a means of encouraging at-home testing. Everyone enrolled receives one kit containing two tests.

Gov. Whitmer says the initiative allows for the state to protect school personnel and families in a more cohesive way.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade
Downtown Jackson hosting Christmas Parade, rain or shine
Silver Bells in the City
Silver Bells in the City returns Friday
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 11/19/21
Meridian Township police seek 2 women in multiple thefts across Michigan