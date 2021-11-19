Charlotte will pilot new testing program

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a new COVID-19 testing program for schools, and it’s kicking off in Charlotte.

Charlotte is the state’s first pilot school district for “MI Backpack Home Tests.”

The program gives take-home COVID-19 test kits to students, parents, and teachers as a means of encouraging at-home testing. Everyone enrolled receives one kit containing two tests.

Gov. Whitmer says the initiative allows for the state to protect school personnel and families in a more cohesive way.

