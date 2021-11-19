Advertisement

Baseball Names Its MVPs

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) is the unanimous winner of the American League MVP award for a hitting and pitching display not seen since Babe Ruth. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He batted .257 with 46 homers, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS as the Los Angeles Angels’ full-time designated hitter, and went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound with 156 strikeouts and 44 walks in 130 1/3 innings. Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time. He received 17 of 30 first-place votes.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Stargazing
Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, center, reacts as New York Mets' Francisco...
Mets Name General Manager
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Defeat Bryant
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
Lions Likely to Start Boyle at Cleveland
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Schedule Announced