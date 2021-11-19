Baseball Names Its MVPs

NEW YORK (AP) - Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) is the unanimous winner of the American League MVP award for a hitting and pitching display not seen since Babe Ruth. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He batted .257 with 46 homers, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS as the Los Angeles Angels’ full-time designated hitter, and went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound with 156 strikeouts and 44 walks in 130 1/3 innings. Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time. He received 17 of 30 first-place votes.

