Art Ability Bag Program Celebrates One Year Anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center in collaboration with Mid-Michigan Autism Association and All Faith Ministry for disABILITIES are celebrating one year of programing! Beginning with a simple idea in response to the isolation persons with disabilities were experiencing during the pandemic, the program has grown into a monthly Art Ability Bag distribution.

Each Art Ability Bag contains all the needed supplies for one person to complete a simple art project from the safety of their home. In November, the program’s anniversary month project will be “Give Thanks”. Art Ability Bags are free to pre-registered participants with curbside/contactless pick-up from the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center. To learn more about Art Has No Barriers Art Ability Bags and to register please visit: https://lansingartgallery.org/community-collaborations/

Art Has No Barriers is an art-based learning experience that engages people of all abilities to be imaginative, creative and confident, while focusing on visual arts education and appreciation. This program was developed, in partnership with a professional educator, Catherine Tonning-Popowich, after recognizing that there was a lack of arts education opportunities available for individuals with disabilities living in Mid-Michigan. For individuals with disabilities, there can be barriers to communication and understanding within their community. The process of creating art can literally give a voice to people who cannot communicate their thoughts and emotions in other ways, allowing them to narrate their life journey in their own way. The program furthers the Lansing Art Gallery’s mission in promoting accessibility to ALL people, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age and ability.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

