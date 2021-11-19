83-year-old Mason man in critical condition after fiery collision

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning collision that hospitalized an 83-year-old man.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hagadorn and Willoughby roads in Alaiedon Township. Police said a 17-year-old girl from Mason was driving southbound on Hagadorn Road and struck a vehicle that was turning onto Hagadorn Road from Willoughby Road.

The driver that was struck was an 83-year-old man from Mason.

Police said the collision caused a vehicle to overturn and catch fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished.

The 83-year-old man was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

