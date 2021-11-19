Advertisement

$300 million in funding proposed to help Michigan communities access clean water

MI Clean Water Plan aims to address water infrastructure issues, lead and PFAS contamination
The money would come from federal dollars given to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan.
The money would come from federal dollars given to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If approved, a new proposal could help thousands of Michiganders gain access to clean, safe drinking water across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed $300 million Thursday to help local utilities to sample for lead, plan for pipe replacement and connect users of contaminated wells to the municipal supply.

Whitmer said the funding would expand the $500 million MI Clean Water Plan, some of which has been authorized since it was unveiled more than a year ago.

The money would come from federal dollars given to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan.

Whitmer said the combination of state and federal funds would build up water infrastructure across Michigan and create thousands of jobs.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water,” Whitmer said. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to use the federal dollars we have to put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure.”

The funds would need approval from the Michigan Legislature.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community

Latest News

The stadium could soon be named after former coach and Korean War veteran Gilberto Sauceda.
Lansing Eastern High School football stadium could honor late coach with new name
Officials said it’s the first confirmed cases of CWD in Michigan elk.
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in 2 farmed elk in Kent County
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker looks on during their annual spring game in 2021.
MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s potential new deal
MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s potential new deal
MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s new deal