$300 million in funding proposed to help Michigan communities access clean water

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If approved, a new proposal could help thousands of Michiganders gain access to clean, safe drinking water across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed $300 million Thursday to help local utilities to sample for lead, plan for pipe replacement and connect users of contaminated wells to the municipal supply.

Whitmer said the funding would expand the $500 million MI Clean Water Plan, some of which has been authorized since it was unveiled more than a year ago.

The money would come from federal dollars given to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan.

Whitmer said the combination of state and federal funds would build up water infrastructure across Michigan and create thousands of jobs.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water,” Whitmer said. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to use the federal dollars we have to put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure.”

The funds would need approval from the Michigan Legislature.

