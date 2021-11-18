Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo is once again getting decked out for the holidays.

Starting Saturday, the zoo is bringing back its Wonderland of Lights. Thousands of lights will create an extraordinary display throughout the zoo. Visitors can stroll the zoo while listening to holiday music and marvel at the twinkling light displays.

An organizer told News 10 they’re happy to keep this tradition alive.

“A lot of bigger zoos in bigger cities do their own version of this,” said Carolyn Fabro, Special Projects Manager for Potter Park Zoo. “But this is something in our own little backyard that we do in our own little zoo and it has a lot of meeting for a lot of our guests, they come year after year.”

Fabro said the zoo changed things last year to continue to be able to do this with COVID-19 protocols and move forward with those changes this year.

“Just so we are able to maintain the tradition that has been established here,” Fabro added.

The event will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 5 – 8 p.m. until Dec. 26. The zoo will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Additionally, children can get a goodie bag to take home and enjoy.

Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12, seniors (60 and over), and military members. Children under 3 years old are free. Tickets can be reserved HERE.

Potter Park Zoo requires visitors to wear a mask in buildings.

