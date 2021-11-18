Advertisement

Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year

Thousands of lights will create an extraordinary display throughout the zoo.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo is once again getting decked out for the holidays.

Starting Saturday, the zoo is bringing back its Wonderland of Lights. Thousands of lights will create an extraordinary display throughout the zoo. Visitors can stroll the zoo while listening to holiday music and marvel at the twinkling light displays.

An organizer told News 10 they’re happy to keep this tradition alive.

“A lot of bigger zoos in bigger cities do their own version of this,” said Carolyn Fabro, Special Projects Manager for Potter Park Zoo. “But this is something in our own little backyard that we do in our own little zoo and it has a lot of meeting for a lot of our guests, they come year after year.”

Fabro said the zoo changed things last year to continue to be able to do this with COVID-19 protocols and move forward with those changes this year.

“Just so we are able to maintain the tradition that has been established here,” Fabro added.

The event will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 5 – 8 p.m. until Dec. 26. The zoo will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Additionally, children can get a goodie bag to take home and enjoy.

Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12, seniors (60 and over), and military members. Children under 3 years old are free. Tickets can be reserved HERE.

Potter Park Zoo requires visitors to wear a mask in buildings.

Lansing's Potter Park Zoo is once again getting decked out for the holidays.
Lansing's Potter Park Zoo is once again getting decked out for the holidays.(Potter Park Zoo)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say

Latest News

Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year
Wonderland of Lights returns for 27th year
Jared Harris is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with heroin. (Source: WJRT)
Husband convicted of poisoning wife with heroin
Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging as...
Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 11/18/21