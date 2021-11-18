Advertisement

What a COVID booster dose means for Michiganders

FDA expected to approve booster doses for all adults
By Claudia Sella
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 1.1 million Michiganders have received their COVID-19 booster shots, making our state 7th nationwide. That could change soon as the FDA is expected to sign off on boosters for all adults this week.

With the recent spike in cases, people in Mid-Michigan are considering rolling up their sleeve once again. Lansing resident Jennifer Preston said she’s still weighing her options as more information becomes available.

Read: Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national "hot spot"

“I do believe they need to get it and I don’t mind the booster shot, but I don’t know if it’s going to help you. I’ve heard that if you still get the booster shot, or any COVID shot, you can still get COVID, just not as bad,” Preston said. “If you want booster shots, go get them. If you don’t, don’t do it.”

Experts said that while breakthrough cases are possible, being vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself and the booster can only help. Sparrow Immunologist Dr. Michael Zaroukian said the booster serves as extra protection.

“The data shows that these vaccines are much as 95% effective, but over the course of six months or more, could fade to 75% or less,” said Dr. Zaroukian. “So the booster gets you back up to that immunity when you were first completely immunized.”

However, experts are still pushing the initial round of vaccines for people who haven’t received theirs yet.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 73% of all current COVID cases in Michigan were unvaccinated and 76% of recent deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

Related: Michigan's current positive daily COVID cases surpass last November's

