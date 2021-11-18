Advertisement

Waverly Community Schools to close Friday due to district-wide staff shortages

‘We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our families’
The lost day might require an additional school day in June.
The lost day might require an additional school day in June.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Community Schools will be closed Friday due to shortages in staff.

According to an email sent to parents and a Facebook post written by superintendent Kelly Blake, a combination of illnesses and lack of substitute teachers contributed to Friday’s closure.

Related: Stay Well -- Michigan health officials start support groups for teachers amid COVID pandemic

The lost day might require an additional school day in June.

An email and voicemail sent to parents of Colt Elementary students informing residents of a picture retake day on Friday was sent by mistake. School officials said the message was scheduled in advance and was mistakenly sent out before the district could cancel.

Related: Mid-Michigan experiences teacher, staff shortage

Colt Elementary School, along with all Waverly Community Schools and the Administration Building, will be closed Friday.

The district urges anyone who is interested in becoming a substitute teacher to contact Waverly Community Schools at 517-319-3031.

More information can be found on Waverly Community Schools’ official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community

Latest News

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker looks on during their annual spring game in 2021.
MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s potential new deal
MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s potential new deal
MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s new deal
Holly Harper hosts Dinner and Silent Auction for Tri-County Office on Aging
Holly Harper to host Dinner and Silent Auction for Tri-County Office on Aging
Holly Harper to host Dinner and Silent Auction for Tri-County Office on Aging