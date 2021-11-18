Waverly Community Schools to close Friday due to district-wide staff shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Community Schools will be closed Friday due to shortages in staff.

According to an email sent to parents and a Facebook post written by superintendent Kelly Blake, a combination of illnesses and lack of substitute teachers contributed to Friday’s closure.

Related: Stay Well -- Michigan health officials start support groups for teachers amid COVID pandemic

The lost day might require an additional school day in June.

An email and voicemail sent to parents of Colt Elementary students informing residents of a picture retake day on Friday was sent by mistake. School officials said the message was scheduled in advance and was mistakenly sent out before the district could cancel.

Related: Mid-Michigan experiences teacher, staff shortage

Colt Elementary School, along with all Waverly Community Schools and the Administration Building, will be closed Friday.

The district urges anyone who is interested in becoming a substitute teacher to contact Waverly Community Schools at 517-319-3031.

More information can be found on Waverly Community Schools’ official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.