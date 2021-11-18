Advertisement

Watch the skies -- Leonid Meteor Shower, lunar eclipse visible in Michigan this week

Lunar eclipse expected to cover moon just after 4 a.m. Friday
By Andy Provenzano
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November is shaping up to be a booming month for sky watchers.

The Leonid Meteor Shower will peak Wednesday night into Thursday. The shower can produce as many as 15 to 25 meteors per hour and is known for its bright and colorful meteors.

That’s not all -- Thursday night, residents will be able to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. Clouds should break a little bit, revealing just a sliver of moon light.

Starting just after 1 a.m., the eclipse takes place over six hours from start to finish. The Earth’s shadow will cover about 97% of the moon. More meteors from the shower may be visible during the eclipse.

