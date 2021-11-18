Titans Receiver Brown Spreading His Message

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown seemed to have everything going his way in 2020. He was having his best season yet in the NFL on the way to earning his first Pro Bowl honor. But Brown says he was battling so hard with depression that he thought of killing himself. He shared a video on social media Nov. 12 on the one-year anniversary of that dark moment, encouraging people to ask for help. Brown told reporters today that is why he finally spoke up. He had gotten through that moment with help. Now he is speaking up to help others as much as he can.

