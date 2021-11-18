Record-high COVID-19 cases keeps Michigan a national “hot spot”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is reporting record new highs when it comes to cases of COVID-19. Cases here are surging as the state continues to be one of the nation’s “hot spots”.

Hospitals like Sparrow in Lansing reached new highs when it came to COVID-19 patients. Over 3,000 people in the hospital just this week with COVID-19, a number many caregivers haven’t seen since spring.

Right now, over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Michigan on Wednesday. Michigan did however reach Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of 70% of adults getting their vaccine.

But cases are spiking for several reasons. Kids are contributing to the surge as they returned to in-person learning. Also, the more contagious variants and breakthrough cases for those who are vaccinated, are contributing factors in the rise.

Right now, health officials are pushing for more people to get their booster doses.

“I am proud of the progress we have made on boosters, with over 1 million administered to date,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We need to build on that momentum and ensure that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster too.”

An announcement from the Food and Drug Administration authorizing booster doses for all adults is expected sometime this week.

That would mean those who are fully vaccinated could get their booster dose as early as this weekend.

