New technology brings Silver Bells in the City back to Lansing brighter than ever

Event is a Lansing tradition since 1984
By Kylie Khan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is the unofficial kick off of the winter holiday season in Mid-Michigan.

The annual Silver Bells in the City event was scaled back in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this year it returns brighter than ever.

Hundreds of people are expected to fill Downtown Lansing to see the Christmas tree lit up and catch a glimpse of Santa. The Electric Light Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. with more than 60 illuminated floats and several high school marching bands.

There are no fireworks this year, but visitors will still see a spectacular light show in the sky.

“Capping off the event this year, we’ll have a holiday drone light show,” said Mindy Biladeu, with Lansing Entertainment and Public Facility Authorities. “Which is new this year and has never been done before in the Lansing region.”

“It’s going to be 100 drones that we’ll be launching and they’ll be doing different light formations in the sky,” said Connor McGaffey, with Firefly Drone Shows. “We’ll do some silver bells, we’ll have a Christmas tree and a few other surprises there.”

More information on Silver Bells in the City can be found on its official website here.

