Advertisement

In My View: MSU’s weakness facing OSU

MSU can do several things well, in my view.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is only one area where I think Michigan State will be up against it Saturday at Ohio State.

MSU can do several things well, in my view. But the Spartans’ weakness, pass defense, is Ohio State’s strength, pass offense.

I fear for Michigan State that will be too much of a difference to overcome with an upset victory unless MSU is vastly improved on pass defense in this game.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Slow down! MSP increase patrols in Lansing for afternoon drive

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: MSU’s weak pass defense could impact Saturday’s game
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: the return of The Crosstown Showdown
In My View: the return of The Crosstown Showdown
In My View: the return of The Crosstown Showdown
In My View: The return of the Crosstown Showdown