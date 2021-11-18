In My View: MSU’s weakness facing OSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is only one area where I think Michigan State will be up against it Saturday at Ohio State.

MSU can do several things well, in my view. But the Spartans’ weakness, pass defense, is Ohio State’s strength, pass offense.

I fear for Michigan State that will be too much of a difference to overcome with an upset victory unless MSU is vastly improved on pass defense in this game.

