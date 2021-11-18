MSU preparing to offer Tucker new $95M deal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker could become among the highest-paid Big 10 coaches.

MSU is reportedly getting ready to offer Tucker a 10 year, $95 million deal. The deal is expected to be finalized this week.

Much of the money is coming from donors Steve Saint Andre’ and Mat Ishbia. Ishbia was a walk-on on the MSU National Basketball Championship team in 2000.

In his current deal, Tucker makes more than $5 million a season but has elevated MSU on a national scale and football success is a major moneymaker for the school.

MSU hired Tucker from Colorado in February 2020 after Mark Dantonio retired.

