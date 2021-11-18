Advertisement

MSU preparing to offer Tucker new $95M deal

Some of the money is coming from private donors.
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker could become among the highest-paid Big 10 coaches.

MSU is reportedly getting ready to offer Tucker a 10 year, $95 million deal. The deal is expected to be finalized this week.

Much of the money is coming from donors Steve Saint Andre’ and Mat Ishbia. Ishbia was a walk-on on the MSU National Basketball Championship team in 2000.

In his current deal, Tucker makes more than $5 million a season but has elevated MSU on a national scale and football success is a major moneymaker for the school.

MSU hired Tucker from Colorado in February 2020 after Mark Dantonio retired.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

