Advertisement

More than 1 million COVID patients may not have regained sense of smell, study says

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either...
The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.(NBC12)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery published new research on Thursday that focused on COVID patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus.

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.

For some, the change has lasted for more than six months.

Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but the study suggests some may never do so.

The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Shooter Travis McMichael testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him