Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police announced Wednesday night that 15-year-old Milo Takahashi had been located safely.

The teenage boy had gone missing Saturday in the East Lansing and Okemos area.

Police announced he had been found safely four days after his disappearance. His parents reported him missing after he left his mom’s home in the Meridian Township area.

His father, Masaki Takahashi, said Milo’s unique style is what makes him stand out.

“He walks to his beat. He just wants to be a little bit different and has his flavor and style of things,” said Takahashi.

