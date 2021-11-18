Advertisement

Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say

Teen boy had gone missing Saturday
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.(Meridian Township Police)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police announced Wednesday night that 15-year-old Milo Takahashi had been located safely.

The teenage boy had gone missing Saturday in the East Lansing and Okemos area.

Police announced he had been found safely four days after his disappearance. His parents reported him missing after he left his mom’s home in the Meridian Township area.

His father, Masaki Takahashi, said Milo’s unique style is what makes him stand out.

“He walks to his beat. He just wants to be a little bit different and has his flavor and style of things,” said Takahashi.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

Michigan State University to release app to help with campus security, student safety
Michigan State University to release app to help with campus security, student safety
Holly Harper to host Dinner and Silent Auction for Tri-County Office on Aging
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
Michigan State University to release app to help with campus security, student safety
Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by...
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory