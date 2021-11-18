Advertisement

Minor Leaguers About to Get Better Arrangement

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Most minor league players will get their own beds provided in team housing under a new Major League Baseball policy. Stepping up improvements for minor leaguers after widespread criticism, MLB’s housing policy will require teams provide furnished accommodations, with a single bed per player and no more than two players per bedroom. The housing must be located at a reasonable distance from the ballpark, and teams will be responsible for basic utility bills. MLB estimated the policy will apply to 90% of minor leaguers, all except those making $100,000 or more or with major league contracts.

