Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall, safety advisory

Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone at 517-284-8599.(WJRT)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced a recall of marijuana products Wednesday.

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a health and safety advisory bulletin Wednesday for all marijuana products tested by Viridis Laboratories, LLC (license numbers SC-000009 and AU-SC-000113) and Viridis North, LLC (license numbers SC-000014 and AU-SC-000103).

According to authorities, the MRA identified inaccurate and/or unreliable results of products tested by laboratories Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC.

The bulletin does not apply to inhalable marijuana concentrate products such as vape cartridges, live resin, distillate and any other cannabis concentrate created through residual solvent extractions.

Authorities said consumers with weakened immune systems or lung disease are at the highest risk for health-related incidents such as aspergillosis, which can impact lung function, if these potentially harmful products are consumed.

According to the MRA, the marijuana products impacted have a test date between August 10, 2021 and November 16, 2021. All marijuana product labels are required to list the name and license number of the safety compliance facility that conducted the testing and date the product was tested.

The MRA investigation is ongoing.

Consumers who have marijuana products in their possession that meet the recall criteria may return the products to the marijuana sales location where they were purchased for proper disposal.

Consumers who have experienced adverse reactions after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.

Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email by MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone at 517-284-8599.

More information can be found on the Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s official website here.

