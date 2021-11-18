Michigan campground rates to increase first time in 4 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A night in a sleeping bag will cost more in Michigan campgrounds as rates have gone up between $2-8 a night.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it’s the first increase in four years.

State park attendance has surged 30% since 2019, adding to the daily operating costs.

Rates for cabins and other lodging is going up $10 a night.

Camping and lodging fees account for more than half of the money used to operate state parks.

