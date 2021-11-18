Advertisement

Michigan campground rates to increase first time in 4 years

Park attendance on the rise, adding to operating costs
State officials say camping and lodging fees account for 51% of the money used to operate state...
State officials say camping and lodging fees account for 51% of the money used to operate state parks.(WILX)
By Ian Hawley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A night in a sleeping bag will cost more in Michigan campgrounds as rates have gone up between $2-8 a night.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it’s the first increase in four years.

State park attendance has surged 30% since 2019, adding to the daily operating costs.

Rates for cabins and other lodging is going up $10 a night.

Camping and lodging fees account for more than half of the money used to operate state parks.

More information can be found on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Meridian Township Police seeking assistance finding missing juvenile
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community
Chong Moua Yang was found dead in the Rose Lake game area in November 2018. His backpack, gun,...
‘How could you leave him like that?’ -- Mid-Michigan family demands answers in hunter’s death

Latest News

Michigan State University to host townhall meeting regarding campus security
Michigan State University to host townhall meeting regarding campus security
Space is limited and school officials urge people to register for the event ahead of time.
Lansing Community College event aims to put more people of color in tech jobs
Lansing Community College event aims to put more people of color in tech jobs
Lansing Community College event aims to put more people of color in tech jobs
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance