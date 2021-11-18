Advertisement

Meridian Mall emerges from bankruptcy

Mall has been in the township for more than half a century
CBL Properties, which owns the mall, said it reduced its debt by $1.7 billion through the bankruptcy.(Source: Associated Press)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Mall has come out of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

CBL Properties, which owns the mall, said it reduced its debt by $1.7 billion through the bankruptcy.

Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh said the mall is a hallmark in the community and that the 45,000 people who live in the township are invested.

“We are working hand in hand with them, the new strategic investment in entertainment venues like High Kaliber and Lodge have helped,” said Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh. “The new marketplace and farmers markets helped. We have some other strategic ideas we have with the mall to reinvent themselves.”

Meridian Mall has been in Meridian Township for more than 50 years.

