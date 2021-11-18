Advertisement

Mayfield Returns to Browns Practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game between the...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has returned to practice after missing one day to rest an assortment of injuries. Mayfield is dealing with shoulder, foot and knee issues. However, he’s expected to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield was kept off the field yesterday and seemed unsure of his status for this week’s game. The 25-year-old looked good in the portion of today’s practice open to reporters, firing passes and moving well despite his knee and foot injuries. Mayfield injured his right knee in last week’s 45-7 loss at New England.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Parents reveal new details in 15-year-old Meridian Township boy’s disappearance
The Meridian Township Police Department is on the lookout for missing Milo Takahashi.
Missing 15-year-old Meridian Township boy found safe, police say
Brendan Santo. (WILX)
Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him
Police say the girl will be returned home to her family following her examination at the...
Missing girl from Jackson found during Detroit traffic stop, believed to be victim of human trafficking
Lillian's opens in the Lansing Mall on Saturday.
Nonprofit opens free store in the Lansing Mall for the underserved community

Latest News

Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a...
Olympic Officials Meet With Taliban
NCAA Baseball
Minor Leaguers About to Get Better Arrangement
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning...
Berrios Says He Just Likes Toronto
Titans Receiver Brown Spreading His Message